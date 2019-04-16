New digital twin technology puts energy efficiency and sustainability at heart of smart cities movement

Cutting-edge technology that connects distributed energy networks, renewables, master plans, building design, operation and retrofit

GLASGOW, Scotland, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES, the leading innovator in sustainable analytics for the built environment, has today released new cutting-edge digital twin technology that will revolutionise the smart city movement.



The ICLis a platform of interconnected decision support tools that facilitate the planning, design and operation of energy efficient and sustainable communities of any size and purpose, whether that be a company, campus, city or country. It is the most holistic tool for assessing any configuration of buildings throughout their lifecycle.



Utilising the latest digital technology to link IOT (Internet of Things) data, sensor readings, OpenData or any other data source into one interconnected platform, the ICL enables investigation of built environment performance at any level.



The technology will provide decision makers with the information required to form intelligent solutions, by identifying the most effective and resource efficient ways in which they can dramatically reduce the use of energy and fossil fuels within a community.



As one of the biggest contributors to climate change, the built environment has the potential to make the biggest impact in reducing the world's carbon emissions. By launching the ICL, IES is making its technology available to anyone interested in energy efficiency and sustainability; from Architects, Engineers and Developers, to City Planners, ESCO's, Sustainability, Energy and Facilities Managers, helping them see the true sustainability potential of their projects.



IES has delivered an interactive 3D visualisation and masterplanning model for Nanyang Technological University, which along with virtual testing, detailed operational modelling of 21 buildings and performance optimisation, uncovered campus wide energy savings of 31% and $4.7m cost savings.



The company has also developed a prototype community interaction model that enables real-time visualisation of energy data within the Trent Basin community in Nottingham, England . This model includes information on renewable energy generation and storage, alongside energy consumption data, and general information about the homes.



"I am very excited to be bringing this unique innovative technology to the market," says Don McLean, IES Founder and CEO.



"Climate Change is a very real threat, and much more imminent than most people realise. Over the last 25 years we've built a solid reputation as a leading innovator in sustainable analytics for individual buildings and we've made a huge impact, eliminating the need for around 30 power stations to be built.



"With the ICL we can now apply sustainable analysis to communities of any size or purpose, enabling people to look at energy use holistically at a much larger scale. This technology brings the opportunity to make a massive difference to the fight against climate change, and secure a much better future for our children and future generations."



To find out more sign up for IES' exclusive free launch webinar on 30th April 2019.

Notes to Editor:

IES deliver technology that reduces the carbon emissions of buildings and cities worldwide. Our ultimate aim is to see that technology used by every building of every city to secure a healthy, sustainable and resource-efficient future. For additional information visit www.iesve.com , follow us on Twitter , join us on Facebook and LinkedIn , or visit DiscoverIES .



Press Contact:

Suzanne Wallace, Media & Communications Manager, IES

T: +44

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below: