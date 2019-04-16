

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's national economic output growth slowed in February, after improving in the previous two months, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew a working day adjusted 1.7 percent year-on-year after a 2.13 percent increase in January, which was revised from 1.5 percent.



The pace of growth slowed for the first time in three months.



Primary production was largely unchanged from a year ago, while secondary production grew by around three-and-a-half percent, and services by about one percent.



On a month-on-month basis, economic output fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in February after a 0.4 percent gain in January. Output dropped for the first time in three months.



