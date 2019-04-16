Feng Shui Art Exhibition by Master Yun Long Zi

Lotus On Water, Asia's leading Feng Shui brand, will be presenting 'Celebrating Wind and Water', a Feng Shui themed art exhibition from 3rd to 6th May 2019 in The Netherlands to bring joy and prosperity to its growing base of followers in Europe. This is the first time that Lotus On Water will be presenting an art show in Europe, following the success of five previous art exhibitions in Asia.

Held at the Mariënhof Amersfoort, The Netherlands, the four-day art exhibition comprises over 40 exquisite art pieces curated by Emeritus Master Yun Long Zi, including a mega masterpiece valued at Euro 3,982,828. This exhibition will be graced by Royal presence including His Royal Highness Prince Sisowath Tesso, His Highness Prince Sisowath Ravivaddhana, His Excellency Dr Widhya Chem and His Excellency Dr Julio Jeldres.

Singapore-based Master Yun is a sixth-generation Feng Shui master, painter, a Chinese calligrapher and the founder of Lotus On Water. Over the past 12 years, his works have garnered great popularity globally, as evidenced by over 1.5 million fans on the Lotus on Water facebook page, as well as the overwhelming turnout at past exhibitions.

Master Yun's characteristic artistic style and approach are not typical of Chinese paintings and defy conventional definitions of realism, expressionism and impressionism movements, making it unique and one-of-a-kind. His exceptional paintings are crowned by precious natural elements including 24K gold, pure silver, bronze and natural vermillion ink. Each piece of his painting is unique and has eight to 12 layers. These paintings change their representation as day moves into night with phosphorescent paint that glows and comes alive in UV light.

The 'Celebrating Wind and Water' artworks are collected internationally including Mr Manuel Rabate, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi as well as His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia. Another highlight of the evening is the launch of a special series of wines by Van Hamersveld Wines, in collaboration with Lotus On Water. Master Yun's paintings will be featured on the wine labels. Laurent-Perrier champagne will also be served at the event.

"Celebrating Wind and Water" will be exhibited for a one month from 3rd May 2019. For more information, please visit www.lotusonwater.com.

