Zenlabs Receives $4.8 Million Low-Cost, Fast-Charge Battery Technology Development Contract From USABC

SOUTHFIELD, Michigan, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Advanced Battery Consortium LLC (USABC), a subsidiary of the United States Council for Automotive Research LLC (USCAR), and a collaborative organization of FCA US LLC, Ford Motor Company and General Motors, today announced the award of a $4.8 million technology development contract to Zenlabs Energy Inc. in Fremont, California for development of low-cost, fast-charge (LC/FC) battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs).

The contract award, which includes a 50 percent cost share, funds a 30-month project that began last month. Building on a successful Phase 1, the goal of this program is to develop novel electrolyte formulations, a scalable pre-lithiation method that enables the use of high-capacity silicon oxide anodes, and optimized cell designs that will result in lithium-ion batteries capable of meeting USABC LC/FC EV battery goals.

USABC is a subsidiary of the United States Council for Automotive Research LLC (USCAR). Enabled by a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), USABC's mission is to develop electrochemical energy storage technologies that support commercialization of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, electric and fuel cell vehicles. In support of its mission, USABC has developed mid- and long-term goals to guide its projects and measure its progress. For more information, visit www.uscar.org/usabc.

"The low-cost/fast-charge technology development contract award with Zenlabs is part of USABC's broad battery technology research and development program," said Steve Zimmer, executive director of USCAR. "Programs like this are critical to advancing the technology needed to meet both near- and long-term goals that will enable broader scale vehicle electrification."

About DOE

The U.S. Department of Energy's overarching mission is to advance the national, economic and energy security of the United States. DOE's Vehicle Technologies Office works with industry, academia and national laboratories to develop advanced transportation technologies that improve energy efficiency, increase energy security, and reduce operating cost for consumers and business. Electrochemical energy storage has been identified as a key enabling technology for advanced, fuel-efficient, light and heavy-duty vehicles.