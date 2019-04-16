The poly maker's project development business has entered a sale and leaseback deal for a 140 MW project that will bring in a financial lift in the short-term but cost more than $31 million over nine years.The solar project development business of polysilicon giant GCL Poly has raised RMB600 million ($89 million) through a sale and leaseback agreement relating to a 140 MW plant in China's Shaanxi province. The poly maker's GCL New Energy development business announced yesterday on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange it had sold its project in Shenmu city to Cinda Financial Leasing. The move is a short-term ...

