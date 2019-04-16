China and Russia Launch Scientific Cooperation in Arctic

QINGDAO, China, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The agreement aimed at establishment of China-Russia Arctic Research Center (CRARC) was signed on April 10, at the International Arctic Forum held in St. Petersburg.

The Agreement is to document the development of bilateral cooperation between the Pilot National Laboratory for Marine Science and Technology (Qingdao) (QNLM) and P.P. Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of Russian Academy of Sciences (IO RAS) targeted at Arctic research and preservation of its indigenous natural wealth.

"The intensive development of Arctic shelf endangers its ecological system thus dictating the necessity for profound investigation into natural processes happening therein. Being the Great Oceanic Powers, Russia and China boast vast experience and competences to address comprehensive fundamental challenges associated with the Arctic region. The newly established Center will take China-Russia scientific cooperation to a new level. Jointly we will be able to initiate and implement major projects, including joint Arctic expeditions, to foster innovative dialogue as related to exploration of ocean mineral and biological resources to preserve unique subsea ecological systems. This year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and China, and the establishment of China-Russia Arctic Research Center will be the best contribution to the development of partnership between our countries," noted Aleksey Sokov, Acting Director of the Institute of Oceanology.

"Our cooperation carries great importance for deepening the understanding of the region and identifying the Arctic's effect on global climate change. It will benefit peoples of our two sides and of the rest of the world, as well. I'm confident that our cooperation will bring the Arctic research a great prosperity," stated Prof. PAN Kehou, Secretary General of QNLM Academic Committee.

The activities of the Center are aimed at joint research in Arctic, including full-scale measurements onboard the Institute's research vessels, analysis of climatic, geological, biogeochemical processes and trends of ecosystem changes in the Arctic region. The obtained results will contribute to accurate prediction of ice conditions at the Northern Sea Route and providing recommendations for environmentally sound development of the Arctic region being intensively developed. Also, the Center will involve outstanding scientists from the major research institutions of Russia and China.

According to Prof. WU Lixin, Director of QNLM Executive Committee, "QNLM has put forward an international cooperation strategy to develop close and efficient research cooperation and partnership. We have established the International Center for Southern Hemisphere Oceans Research (CSHOR) collaborated with CSIRO in Australia. The signing of the agreement to establish CRARC marks an important step forward for QNLM in the process of developing a worldwide collaborative innovation network. After establishment, CRARC will focus on major scientific issues and strengthen researches in such fields as physical oceanography, marine geology and geophysics, marine biology, marine chemistry, and air-sea interaction in the Arctic by pooling in advantageous research resources and teams in China and Russia. Joint efforts will be made in Arctic marine science research, which will promote the construction of 'Silk Road on Ice'. In future, QNLM looks forward to more fruitful and efficient partnerships worldwide to contribute to the sustainable development of the world oceans and a shared future for mankind."