Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-04-16 11:30 CEST -- On April 16, 2019, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application of Baltic Horizon Fund managed by Northern Horizon Capital AS and to list its 15,699,366 additional units in Baltic Fund List. Proceeding from the above, 15,699,366 additional units of Baltic Horizon Fund will be listed on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 or on a date close to it in case of unexpected circumstances. Thus, altogether 94,196,197 units of Baltic Horizon Fund (ISIN: EE3500110244) will be traded under the trading code NHCBHFFT on or about Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.