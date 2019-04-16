Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, recently increased its offering in Indonesia with several new payment options to support its internet connectivity and e-commerce growth.

E-commerce has shown tremendous growth over the past few years and now boasts of about 31.65 million users. By 2022, this number is projected to almost double to 54.05 million.

These users spend 3-5 hours a day online on average, and with the help of new government initiatives, internet connectivity and e-commerce are both expected to grow immensely.

Allied Wallet is doing its part to perpetuate this growth by connecting the most preferred payment methods with its global payment service.

By connecting payment options like Alfamart, CIMB Clicks, Indomaret, and Mandiri Clickpay, Indonesian consumers will have more access to goods and services in and out of Indonesia. Business owners will also be able to expand their businesses by integrating Allied Wallet, enabling them to accept more payments in Indonesia and abroad.

Indonesians commonly shop beyond their borders, with many of their preferred goods coming from China, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, and South Korea. Fashion is their leading category, then toys and hobby goods.

"We want to help Indonesians become more connected online. We want to include them in the e-commerce revolution and the era of digital payments," says Allied Wallet CEO Andy Khawaja, "…as Indonesia becomes more connected online, they will grow even further as a country and flourish as an economy."

Alfamart and Indomaret provide Indonesians with an opportunity to pay for their preferred online goods and services in stores with cash, while Mandiri Clickpay and CIMB Clicks allow for bank transfer payments.

Since only about 2% of Indonesians have credit cards, these payment options are necessary and in high demand in Indonesia as e-commerce expands.

Allied Wallet is proud to service these payments and promote growth in the region.

