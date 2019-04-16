At the request of Savosolar Oyj, Savosolar Oyj equity rights will be traded on First North as from April 17, 2019. Security name: Savosolar Oyj TO4 --------------------------------- Short name: SAVOS TO4 --------------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000369756 --------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 172586 --------------------------------- Terms: The share subscription price is determined by the volume weighted average price of the Company's share on First North Finland between 11 November 2019 and 22 November 2019, with an applied discount of 30 per cent. The subscription price, however, is at least EUR 0.005 and at most EUR 0.01 per share. The Swedish krona-denominated subscription price will be determined using the EURSEK forward rate on 22 November 2019. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Savosolar Oyj -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr November 25, 2019 - December 9, 2019 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last December 3, 2019 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners AB on +46 8 505 65 172.