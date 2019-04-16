Automotive Infotainment Market is Projected to Grow Rapidly Owing to Rising Consumer Preference Towards an Entertaining Driving Experience Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Automotive Infotainment Market is predicted to reach USD 37.62 billion by 2025 owing to the rise in demand for smartphones that impacts impressively to the market. Automotive infotainment is the integrated infotainment systems in automobiles that deliver entertainment and informative content. The automotive infotainment development has been extremely impressive and has lately stimulated by various vendors and large number of automobile manufactures.

Automotive infotainment systems are at present available in selected automobiles from manufacturers like Toyota (Entune), Ford (SYNC and My Ford Touch), Fiat (Blue & Me) and Cadillac (CUE). These systems frequently use Bluetooth technology and/or smartphones to assist drivers control systems with touchscreen input, voice commands or physical controls. Automotive infotainment system comprise products like DVD players with video screen, audio system including radio, software platforms, navigation devices, rear seat arrangements other accessories. The adoption of these products and services is growing continuously and have become unavoidable owing to constant technological advancements.

Enhanced connectivity and improved user experience are few characteristics of entertainment offered by automotive infotainment systems in cars. These systems have also undergone a steady innovation & several innovations and have transformed for mere music consoles to incorporate the entire range of applications that support automotive drivers and passengers to stay connected with entertainment inside vehicle and surroundings outside vehicle while on the move. Due to the rise in road mishaps and security issues, automobile companies as well as auto infotainment companies are implementing various technologies in the dashboards of automobiles like vehicle tracking systems, self-dial emergency numbers while accidents, connected cars, etc. The technological revolution is driving automotive infotainment industry towards a positive growth path.

Growth of automotive sector along with the growing consumer preference towards an entertaining driving experience, increase in compact passenger car sales and growing demand for vehicle customization among youth are the factors predicted to impact automotive infotainment market considerably in future.

Other factors propelling automotive infotainment systems industry are increasing consumer spending power on luxury items, increase in penetration of smartphones and their active role in day-to-day lives of individuals and rising awareness of safety and security in automobile functioning. Conversely, driver's distraction in handling automotive infotainment systems during driving and economic crises in few regions resulting to subsequent fall in sales of vehicles are factors restraining the market.

Automotive infotainment systems market is categorized on the basis of type, technology, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, High Commercial Vehicle); System Type (Entertainment System, Connectivity System, Driver Assistance System); and Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket). Entertainment system is predicted to dominate the market followed by passenger cars in the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, automotive infotainment industry is divided into smartphones and human machine interface. Smartphones are further segmented as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Human interface machines are further segmented as touchscreens and voice recognitions. In terms of application, automotive infotainment market is divided into location-based services, communication and others.

Geographically, automotive infotainment industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern and Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is predicted to hold a larger market share of automotive infotainment owing to rise in adoption of luxurious lifestyle. The key market players comprise Alps Electric, Clarion, Continental AG, Denso, HARMAN International (Samsung), Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer, etc.

Market Segment:

Automotive Infotainment Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Audio Unit



Display Unit



Head-up display



Navigation Unit



Communication Unit

Automotive Infotainment Fit Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

OE fitted



Aftermarket

Automotive Infotainment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Infotainment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S





Canada



Europe



UK





Germany



Asia Pacifica



China





India





Japan



South America



Brazil

