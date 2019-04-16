NOTICE 16.4.2019 OPTION RIGHTS OPTION RIGHTS OF SAVOSOLAR 2018 SERIE 4 WILL BE LISTED ON 17.4.2019 The option rights of Savosolar 2018 serie 4 will be listed as of 17.4.2019 on Nasdaq First North Finland. Please find option right identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *** TIEDOTE 16.4.2019 OPTIO-OIKEUDET SAVOSOLAR 2018 SERIE 4 OPTIO-OIKEUDET KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 17.4.2019 Savosolar 2018 serie 4 optio-oikeudet kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 17.4.2019 Nasdaq First North Finland -markkinapaikalla. Optio-oikeuksien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=719851