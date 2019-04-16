Larsen Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has topped the list of 'Challengers' in the Everest Group's PEAK MatrixTM Service Provider of the Year 2019, for the second year in a row. The Challengers List includes companies with revenues less than USD 2 billion.

Serving as a sought-after reference guide for IT services buyers, Everest Group PEAK MatrixTM offers decision makers a selection guidance as well as insights into the strategies adopted by solution providers for key business lines, geographies and technologies.

LTI emerged at the top based on its consistent performance in 21 segments, across multiple parameters and sectors that include: GDPR services, Global Banking, Capital Markets, Digital IoT Services.

LTI also moved from 13th to 11th position in the IT Services Top 20 list. The Top 20 list is created using a consolidated score reflecting points received on individual evaluations in Everest Group's PEAK MatrixTM assessments throughout the year.

Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer Managing Director, LTI, said, "At LTI, we see a tremendous opportunity to enable digital transformation by helping customers through four strategies leveraging operations as a lever of transformation, being a data-driven organization, transforming experiences and digitizing the core. This recognition validates our strategy and represents our consistent ability outperform competitors across domains and services that enable breakaway success."

Chirajeet (CJ) Sengupta, Everest Group Partner, said, "Given the disruption in the IT services market, there is equal opportunity for every service provider irrespective of size and scale. LTI has showcased a strong focus on building internal IP, a credible partner ecosystem, and a relevant talent pool all of which have helped the company position itself as the top challenger in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year 2019 report. Moreover, LTI has strengthened its positioning in traditional areas such as banking and insurance, while developing sophisticated capabilities across newer areas such as GDPR services."

Everest Group evaluates service providers for different segments across Healthcare Life Sciences, BFS, Insurance, Cloud and Infrastructure services, Application services and Digital services. The complete report can be downloaded from Everest website: https://www.everestgrp.com/everest-group-peak-matrix-service-provider-year/2019-everest-group-peak-matrix-service-provider-of-the-year/

About LTI

Larsen Toubro Infotech (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 300 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 30 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 27,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations, and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global

