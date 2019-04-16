Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 15-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 376.49p INCLUDING current year revenue 382.16p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 372.04p INCLUDING current year revenue 377.70p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---