Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 15-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1874.63p INCLUDING current year revenue 1901.70p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1830.42p INCLUDING current year revenue 1857.49p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---