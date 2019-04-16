Genealogy Products and Services Gaining Traction in Forensics Thereby Impacting Market Growth at 11.4% CAGR During 2018-2024, Details Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Fact.MR has been actively inspecting the overall status prevailing across the global market for genealogy products & services. This assessment skillfully discourse that surging demand for genetic and DNA testing in a variety of industries, merged with increasing awareness related to genealogy is proving motivational for the overall market growth. In order to further acquire precise knowledge about expected opportunities and trends in the global genealogy products & services market, Fact.MR has published a new study titled "Genealogy Products and Services Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2024", which is available on its online portal. It is also been observed that leading players functioning in the target market are finding out fresh ways to bolster their online presence; this is achieved through the launch of innovative services to attract consumers.

As per this intelligent Fact.MR study, the genealogy products & services market is expected to acquire more than US$ 3 billion in 2019. Moreover, it is projected that the concerned market will exhibit growth at 11.4% CAGR through 2024. In addition, the concerned market is projected to retain its strong run with numerous factors prompting the strategy of key players. Overall, this assessment helps to educate readers about certain decisive aspects such as market dynamics, market value (US$ Mn), market size (US$ Mn), cost structure, market concentration and a lot more.

Request For Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3083

Future Technological Revolutions Aiding Market Growth

The role of technology is playing a crucial role in encouraging the genealogy products & services market. Further, it has been analyzed that genealogy products & services companies are coupling data analytics, big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence for successfully storing and scrutinizing a large amount of data. It has been noticed that increasing utilization of online platforms aimed at marketing services has proven to be another positive step.

Forensics Expected to Offer Safer Haven for DNA Testing in Coming Years

According to this well-compiled assessment, DNA and genetic testing is progressively gaining traction across the field of forensics. The inclusion of sophisticated technology as well as sequencing techniques are permitting proficient investigation. There have been additional advancement in genetic testing that has inspired forensics departments to classify suspects with the help of smaller and mixed DNA sample. Hence, all such factors are improving the adoption of genealogy products and services across the forensics domain.

Browse Full Report on Genealogy Products & Services Market with In-depth TOC- https://www.factmr.com/report/3083/genealogy-products-services-market

Demand for Genetic Testing Rises as Pharmacogenomics Gain Traction

With the development of pharmacogenomics, there has been a stoking factor which has been favoring growth across the genealogy products & services market. To be precise, pharmacogenomics is the study of genetics basically to predict the effect of medication on the human body. Presently, genetic testing is already being bargained for prescribing personalized medications aimed at the treatment of anxiety, panic disorder, schizophrenia, post-traumatic disorder as well as bipolar disorder.

The research report finally receives closure with a detailed competitive analysis covering all the major companies operating in the global genealogy products & services market. Each of these players is studied on the basis of product portfolio, sales footprint and strategy overview. Some of the striking companies mentioned in the report are Familysearch, Geneanet, WikiTree, FindmyPast, Ancestry.com, Billion Graves and Family Tree DNA.

Request Methodology of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3083

Popular Healthcare Market Reports from Fact.MR

Orthopedic Power Tools Market- According to Fact.MR, the orthopedic power tools market is projected to register an average expansion throughout the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. Roughly US$ 2,500 Mn revenues will be reaped from the orthopedic power tools market by 2026-end.

Antibodies Market- According to the latest study, the global antibodies market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3,000 Mn by end of 2022, reflecting a steady CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market- The global peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market, the market is anticipated to show a robust growth rate during the forecasted period of 2017-2022 and expected to reflect a value more than US$ 8 Bn.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that's why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Rohit Bhisey

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg