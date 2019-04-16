

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were modestly higher on Tuesday and the pound held steady after official data showed the U.K. unemployment held at a 44-year low of 3.9 percent in February, versus analyst consensus of 4 percent.



Meanwhile, after new home prices in China grew slightly faster in March, investors now turned their attention to Chinese GDP data due on Wednesday for directional cues.



China will publish first quarter GDP growth figures tomorrow, along with monthly industrial output and retail sales numbers.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 24 points or 0.33 percent at 7,461 in opening deals after finishing marginally lower the previous day.



BP Plc slid half a percent as oil extended losses on talk of Russia and OPEC possibly boosting crude output.



Security services company G4S was little changed after issuing a trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2019.



JD Sports Fashion rallied 3.7 percent on reporting better-than-expected full-year earnings.



Ashmore Group jumped 3.3 percent after its assets under management for the quarter ended 31 March 2019 increased 11.2 percent.



Recruiter Hays lost 3.8 percent after its quarterly net fee growth fell short of market expectations.



