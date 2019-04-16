

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard (MA), announced the company becomes a more strategic partner to both lenders and merchant, with its acquisition of Vyze, a cloud-based financing technology company for retailers. Terms of the deal not were not disclosed.



By combining technology and lending supply, Vyze allows merchants to connect with multiple lenders, so that sellers can offer buyers a choice of credit options both online and in-store. Mastercard believes the Vyze platform, complementing the company's existing card and ACH-based solutions, will empower banks and other lending partners to participate in retail financing.



