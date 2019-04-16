Eye-drop and Lubricants Market to Reach $22.6 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Eye-Drop and Lubricants Market by Type (Antibiotics, Hormones, Artificial Tears, and Others), and by Application (Eye Diseases [Glaucoma, Conjunctivitis, Refractive Errors, and others], Eye Care, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025". The report offers a detailed analysis of evolving market trends, top investment pockets, key segments, and competitive scenario. As per the report, the global eye-drop and lubricants market garnered $15.5 billion in 2017 and is estimated to hit $22.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Factors such as Increase in prevalence of eye-related diseases, high adoption of digital devices, and rise in geriatric populations have fueled the growth of global eye-drop and lubricants market. On the other hand, rise in labor & procedural cost and inappropriate sterilization procedures have happened to curb the growth to some extent. However, high-end technological advancements and surge in awareness about eye-drops, and lubricants fuel has created multiple opportunities in the segment.

Based on type, the artificial tears segment to emerge as the lion shareholder

By type, the artificial tears segment held one-third of the total market in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the study period. The fact that these drops can also be used as lubricating agents for eye strains caused by computers or dry climates has driven the growth.

The eye diseases segment to be dominant throughout 2018-2025

By application, the eye diseases segment accounted for nearly three-fifth of the total market and is anticipated to be dominant during the forecast period. Increase in prevalence of eye diseases globally and rise in the geriatric population who are more prone to suffer from eye disorders have stimulated the growth.

North America to maintain its top position by 2025

Based on geography, North America held the major market share in 2017, contributing to nearly two-fifth of the total share and is expected to maintain its top position by 2025. The growth has been triggered by high patient population suffering from eye diseases and availability of good healthcare infrastructure in the region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Leading market players

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Bausch Lomb, Clear Eyes, Sager Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Similasan, Allergan, Inc., Alcon, Inc., Rohto Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., Thera Tears, Johnson & Johnson Services, and Sager Pharma. They have embraced a number of top-end strategies including expansions, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and others to retain their top status in the industry.

