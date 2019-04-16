Smart Sprinkler Controller Market to Propel Owing to Increased Awareness Regarding Technology-based Irrigation Solutions & Emphasis on Water Conservation Practices: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years due to increasing focus on controlling the irrigation cost. Smart sprinkler controller is the automated device that can improve water conservation in the lawn. The device is easy to control and can potentially integrate irrigation along with several smart-home tasks. Some smart sprinklers controllers are integrated with the weather intelligent systems that responds correctly to the real-time climate conditions and are compatible with the smartphones for easy control by the user. The key drivers of smart sprinkler controller market comprise growing awareness among consumers for water conservation, rising interest in automation for irrigation, growing emphasis on improving farm's productivity by adopting innovative solutions, increase in investments for research and development for the introduction of new technologies in the domain. Moreover, government initiatives for smart cities and the rising need for controlling the water wastage is also propelling the market growth. However, high implementation cost, low awareness for the advantages offered by smart sprinkler controllers are hampering the market.

Some of the trends observed in the market are growing need for efficient emission devices, effective use of drip irrigation and increase in educational awareness by the population. Smart sprinkler controller market is categorized on the basis of type, component, application, and geography. Based on type, market is divided into sensor-based controllers and water-based controllers. Sensor-based controllers are expected to lead the market owing to high efficiency offered by them. Based on component, the market is divided into software and hardware. Software segment is anticipated to lead the market owing to the increase in technological advancements in the smart sprinkler controllers. In terms of application, smart sprinkler controller market is divided into agricultural use and non-agricultural uses. Agricultural segment is projected to lead the market due to increasing need for the adoption of improved solutions and government focus on the quality production.

Geographically, smart sprinkler controller market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is predicted to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness for smart irrigation solutions, and favorable infrastructure for the installation in both commercial and domestic applications. Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa are also expected to hold larger share of the market in future owing to increased awareness regarding technology-based irrigation solutions and emphasis on water conservation practices.

The prominent players in smart sprinkler controller market include Hunter Industries, Weathermatic, Toro, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim, Hydropoint Data Systems, Galcon, Orbit Irrigation Products, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Calsense, Skydrop, Spruce, Nxeco, Rachio, Inc., Lono, Shanghai Full-on New, and Energy Technology.

The global Smart Sprinkler Controller market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and the analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Smart Sprinkler Controller from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Smart Sprinkler Controller market.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Weather-Based Controllers



Sensor-Based Controllers

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Agriculture Use



Residential Use



Public Turf & Landscape



Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

