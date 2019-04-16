[Webinar] State Of The Space Industry: Mega-constellations, Trends And Growth Opportunities

Innovations Across the Value Chain Plugging into the Mega-constellations Business Model Gaps

LONDON, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, announced that it will host a live, complimentary Growth, Innovation and Leadership (GIL) briefing, "State of the Space Industry: Mega-constellations, Trends and Growth Opportunities," on Tuesday, 7 May 2019, at 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. EDT.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join Arun Kumar Sampathkumar, Industry Manager, as he presents a macro view of space industry trends, new products and services, and gaps in the space industry.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/3da

"The space industry across the value chain is witnessing disruption from the influx of new space systems, products, and services. Satellite platforms are becoming more agile and robust with the execution of software-based satellites, electric propulsion systems, and spot beam offerings," said Sampathkumar. "The competition in the launch services market is looking to lower prices, and the participants are increasingly investing in reusable vehicle capabilities. New entrants with mega-constellation-based business models are planning to disrupt both connectivity and the earth observation market by offering affordable, competitive, and complementary solutions."

The informative webinar will provide key takeaways, including:

Satellite operators must integrate their network with the upcoming 5G network to achieve long-term sustainable growth.

New products and services, including flat-panel antenna, space-based relay systems and uberization of ground stations, will be the major drivers countering the existing challenges in satellite operations.

Gain insight on gaps in the space industry and how the technologies are evolving across the value chain.

For more information, contact Jacqui Holmes at jacqui.holmes@frost.com.