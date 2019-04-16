

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $337 million, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $279 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Comerica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $334 million or $2.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $334 Mln. vs. $271 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.08 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.93



