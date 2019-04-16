sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

69,39 Euro		-1,10
-1,56 %
WKN: 864861 ISIN: US2003401070 Ticker-Symbol: CA3 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COMERICA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMERICA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,35
71,42
13:22
70,18
71,24
13:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMERICA INC
COMERICA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMERICA INC69,39-1,56 %