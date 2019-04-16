Intravascular Ultrasound Market Size Worth $3.53 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) market size is expected to reach USD 3.53 billion by 2025 at a 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising investments in the medtech industry, increasing R&D activities, and surge in product launches are key factors driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The intravascular ultrasound market was valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow lucratively over the forecast period



By product, the accessories segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. It is also the largest product segment



On the basis of end use, the diagnostic centers segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing establishments of standalone diagnostic centers



Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income, and investments from global market players.

Read 130 page research report with TOC on "Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Modality, By Product (Consoles, Accessories), By End Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/intravascular-ultrasound-ivus-devices-market

Emerging economies have been offering new investment avenues to global market players. Developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing patient pool are driving demand for advanced medical devices in these countries.

Point of contact (POC) ultrasound is used for diagnostic procedures generally involving portable ultrasound devices. It is relatively cheaper and can be widely used in patient care. IVUS ultrasound is one such device, which is smaller and can be used to detect abnormalities in the vascular system.

Some of the key players in this market are Koninklijke Philips N.V.; GE Healthcare; Hitachi, Ltd., Fujifilm Medical Systems; Boston Scientific Corporation; Siemens Healthineers; and Canon Medical Systems Corporation.In June 2017, GE Healthcare and Heartflow announced a partnership for the diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease.

Grand View Research has segmented the global IVUS market on the basis of modality, product, end use, and region:

Intravascular Ultrasound Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Virtual Histology IVUS



iMap IVUS



Integrated Backscatter IVUS

Intravascular Ultrasound Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Consoles



Accessories



Catheters



Guidewires



Others

Intravascular Ultrasound End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hospital



Diagnostic Centers



Academic and Research Institutes

Industrial Valves and Actuators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

