

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $6.87 billion, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $6.49 billion, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $23.00 billion from $23.07 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $6.87 Bln. vs. $6.49 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q1): $23.00 Bln vs. $23.07 Bln last year.



