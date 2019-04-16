

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) reported earnings per share of $0.31 for the first-quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.35, for the quarter. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.34 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First-quarter total revenues were $435.55 million compared to $437.19 million, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $429.64 million, for the quarter.



Bryan Jordan, CEO, said: 'During the first quarter, we delivered on our priorities to drive profitable growth in our key markets and specialty areas, improve efficiency, effectively return capital to shareholders, and identify opportunities to provide more value to our customers. Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing on our strategic plan and are confident in our ability to achieve our objectives as we navigate evolving market conditions.'



