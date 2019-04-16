

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German investor confidence rose sharply in April and topped economists' expectations, survey data from the ZEW-Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed on Tuesday.



The ZEW investor confidence index climbed to 3.1 from -3.6 in March. Economists had forecast a score of 0.8.



The current situation index of the survey, however, tumbled to 5.5 from 11.1 in March. Economists were looking for a score of 8.5.



The investor confidence index for Eurozone surged to 4.5 from -2.5 in March, the ZEW survey said.



