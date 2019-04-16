Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2019) - Rise People Inc. ("Rise") announced today the launch of Canada's first integrated benefits administration solution with a national insurance carrier for Canadian businesses. Built in collaboration with Sun Life (Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada), the Rise solution delivers an intuitive, digital benefits experience that drives greater value for employers and a personalized benefits experience for employees across the country.

Rise allows employers to effortlessly manage benefit plans with the assurance that premiums and deductions are in sync across HR, benefits and payroll systems. The solution allows employees to enrol themselves in group benefits by entering all of their information in a single, easy-to-use online system that personalizes their entire experience and eliminates paperwork.

"I love how the group benefits billing process has been consolidated into one invoice with one payment, which means we no longer need to spend time reconciling our payroll with the carrier bill every month. Plus, we now have easy access to customized reports on payroll, remittances and contributions, which is saving us a ton of admin time," said Janice Allardyce, director, finance and administration at The David Suzuki Foundation. "The single-sign-on feature means they can access the Sun Life member site directly from Rise without having to log in separately, so it's a much more seamless experience."

Jeff Johnson, chief operating officer at CTO.AI, commented, "Our employees love the fact that the enrolment experience is based entirely on their individual needs, giving them an easy way to specify dependants and beneficiaries and choose optional coverage. Employees can now easily update their benefits online when they have a major life change, like when they get married or have a baby, without having to involve our admin staff and everything gets updated with Sun Life and our HR and payroll systems."

Sun Life and Rise have recently completed a cross-Canada tour to launch their new integrated solution and partner program to premier benefits advisors, including a French solution designed for the Quebec market. Sun Life is the only national insurance carrier to pioneer this approach with Rise, offering more services to existing clients and reaching a wider consumer base through a single health and wellness platform. The partner program is designed to help advisors enhance the value of their services to their clients, providing them with exclusive access to selling tools, resources and front-of-the-line services.

"Rise is offering exactly what our clients are asking for - a digital platform with integrated benefits, payroll and HR admin which their employees will enjoy," said Dave Jones, senior vice-president, group benefits, Sun Life Financial Canada. "Sun Life is the only Canadian insurance carrier that offers this level of integration, saving our clients time and allowing them to focus on what matters most to their business."

"Our partnership with Sun Life is helping our clients maximize employee engagement, health and productivity with a first-of-its-kind solution," said Faiz Abdulla, founder and CEO at Rise People. "We are thrilled to be working with benefits advisors across Canada to extend greater value to their clients, and the feedback has been tremendous. This new offering is a game changer for our advisor partners, helping them win the competitive battle with new efficiencies, accuracy and cost savings."

About Rise People

Rise People is Canada's first and only all-in-one HR platform. Rise offers a modern suite of HR, benefits and payroll solutions that is used by tens of thousands of employees across Canada. Rise is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, visit www.risepeople.com and schedule a demo to see how Rise can give companies more choice, convenience and savings.

