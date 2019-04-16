Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Approval of the election of the Independent Audit Company by the General Assembly 16-Apr-2019 / 11:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti Bank / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Approval of the election of the Independent Audit Company by the General Assembly DATE: April 16, 2019 The resolution of our Bank's General Assembly regarding the selection of KPMG Bagimsiz Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müsavirlik A.S. as an independent audit company to carry out the audit of the financial reports of the Bank for the fiscal year 2019 and the other activities within the scope of the relevant regulations, was registered by the Istanbul Trade Registry Office on 08.04.2019 and published on the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette numbered 9808 and dated 12.04.2019. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti Bank Contact Garanti Bank Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garanti.com.tr ........................................ www.garantiinvestorrelations.com [1] .................................... ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8221 EQS News ID: 800629 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=595ef4909981a1f1a77eaa7d6eb493a3&application_id=800629&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

