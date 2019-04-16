Asia is home to more than 60% of the world's population, about half of whom live in cities and towns. With climate change being largely driven by urban centers, Vice President Naidu called upon governments across the continent to build climate resilient communities.From pv magazine India. Cities need to take the lead in the transition to a low-carbon economy, particularly in emerging economies in Asia, according to vice president of India M Venkaiah Naidu. Urban centers account for two-thirds of global energy demand and 70% of carbon emissions and urbanization is expected to reach 67% globally ...

