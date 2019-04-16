

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were moving lower for the fourth straight session on Tuesday as renewed hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal coupled with encouraging data from China and Europe helped improve investors' appetite for risk.



Spot gold slid 0.3 percent to $1,284.16 per ounce, after having dropped to $1,281.96, its weakest level since April 4, on Monday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.35 percent at $1,286.95 an ounce.



A report showed new home prices in China grew slightly faster in March, signaling an economic rebound.



Elsewhere in Europe, the German ZEW economic sentiment index rebounded to 3.1 percent in April, versus 0.8 expected and -3.6 last.



Official data showed the U.K. unemployment held at a 44-year low of 3.9 percent in February, versus analyst consensus of 4 percent.



A trade deal between the U.S. and China seems to be in the making at the negotiating tables after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the two sides were close to the final round of negotiations.



