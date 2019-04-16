Excella, a pioneer in Agile technology solutions in the D.C. area, announced today that Jeff Gallimore, Partner, and Co-founder, was selected to serve as an advisor to IT Revolution. Founded by DevOps enthusiast Gene Kim, IT Revolution is an organization that aims to help technology leaders and practitioners achieve their goals through publishing, events, and research.

Gallimore will provide strategic and operational guidance to IT Revolution, including strengthening the DevOps Enterprise community and exploring how to expand its reach and impact. He will provide management guidance, and will emcee and help facilitate IT Revolution's DevOps Enterprise Summits in Las Vegas and London, and the DevOps Enterprise Forum. The events focus on technical, management, and leadership methods and mindsets needed to lead widespread change efforts in large organizations.

"For years, I've valued Mr. Gallimore's achievements, relationships, and judgment," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution and co-author of "The Phoenix Project", "The DevOps Handbook" and "Accelerate." "On behalf of the DevOps Enterprise community, I'm grateful for his support and vision, and I'm looking forward to the work ahead to guide technology leaders as they transform their organizations to win in the marketplace."

Gallimore has been a part of the DevOps Enterprise community from the beginning. He has helped the community create written guidance, supported the growth of the DevOps Enterprise community, and shaped the conferences as part of the conference programming committee.

"Serving as an advisor to IT Revolution means I get to work with the best DevOps leaders in the world and have access to insights and expertise that will help organizations achieve their goals and individuals find joy in their work," said Jeff Gallimore, Excella Partner and Co-founder. "This is such an exciting time to work with the DevOps Enterprise community and bring together top leaders to tackle common challenges facing enterprises. I'm extremely excited to contribute my experience and perspective to IT Revolution and learn from the amazing DevOps Enterprise community they've created."

Upcoming IT Revolution Events include:

DevOps Enterprise Summit, June 25-27, 2019 in London; and

DevOps Enterprise Summit, October 28-30, 2019 in Las Vegas.

About Excella

Excella is an Agile technology firm and transformative partner to Washington, DC's leading organizations. Since 2002, federal agencies, prominent brands and trailblazing non-profits have turned to Excella to transform bold ideas into elegant technology solutions. We believe technology exists to solve challenges and evolve thinking we help organizations harness this power to make real progress. Learn more at www.excella.com.

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

