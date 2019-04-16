Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) will be in a position to distribute dividends without deduction of taxes (i.e. free of capital gains tax and solidarity surcharge, as well as church tax where applicable) for the foreseeable future. Based on current assumptions, pbb expects this to apply for dividend payments pertaining to the next five to seven years including the dividend for the 2018 financial year, which is yet to be resolved by the annual general meeting.

