Genesys Earns Accolades from Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Contact Center Market with Bold Investments, and Cutting-Edge Solutions for Revolutionizing Customer Experience

AI-powered solutions highlight company's commitment to enhancing customer experience and delivering long-term value in a constantly evolving market

SANTA CLARA, California, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American contact center market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Genesys with the 2019 North American Company of the Year Award for leading the market with its broad, continually evolving portfolio of solutions. This is the second consecutive year the company has earned this accolade. Its customer experience (CX) -focused solutions already incorporate new technologies such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance forecasting and scheduling for better workforce management, omnichannel orchestration, interaction analytics and predictive engagement. In addition, Genesys has integrated resources obtained through acquisitions, which has allowed the company to accelerate the commercialization of new offerings and increase its installed customer base.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/872106/Genesys_Award.jpg

"The company's three core solutions-PureCloud, PureConnect, and PureEngage-are geared to different customer segments, yet they provide complete services for each segment. This is possible because they share the same product focus of digital, inbound, outbound, self-service and automation, workforce engagement management (WEM), and open platform," said Nancy Jamison, Principal Analyst, Customer Contact at Frost & Sullivan. "With these products, the company has moved far beyond the traditional areas of customer engagement to address market changes and challenges, including new interaction channels, enriched analytics, and advanced process automation."

Genesys has more than 11,000 customers in 120 countries that orchestrate over 25 billion contact center interactions per year. It has a footprint in 58 countries and serves companies of every size, from small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to large enterprises. Partly due to its brand strength, Genesys was able to acquire a market leader, Interactive Intelligence, a move that enriches its cloud offerings and broadens its portfolio to address the needs of the entire market. In addition, this acquisition helped Genesys achieve market share leadership in 2017.

The company's long-term vision for customer care is to provide seamless omni-channel engagement. It introduced the concept of Blended AI, wherein bots, agents, automation and AI technologies work together to infuse intelligence across the customer contact landscape. Genesys ensures its customers have access to many industry advancements while remaining dedicated to optimizing core functionality across platforms, thus underlining its commitment to the customer care journey.

"Genesys strikes a balance between developing new capabilities and rethinking and redesigning existing ones, enabling customers to derive maximum value from their current investments," noted Ms. Jamison. "Through product advancements that directly address changing customer needs and a demonstrable ROI, Genesys is expected to continue dominating the market in the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of product and technology that results in customer value and market penetration leadership.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Genesys

Genesys powers more than 25 billion of the world's best customer experiences each year. Our success comes from connecting employee and customer conversations on any channel. Every day, 11,000 companies in more than 100 countries trust our #1 customer experience platform to drive great business outcomes and create lasting relationships. Combining the best of technology and human ingenuity, we build solutions that mirror natural communication and work the way you think. Our industry-leading solutions foster true omnichannel engagement because they perform equally well across channels, on-premises and in the cloud. Experience communication as it should be: fluid, instinctive and profoundly empowering. Visit genesys.com on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and the Genesys blog .

©2019 Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, and Genesys PureCloud, PureConnect and PureEngage are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Samantha Park

P: 210.247.2426

E: samantha.park@frost.com