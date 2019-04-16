The independent power producer has purchased five PV projects from Glennmont Partners. It did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction.Independent power producer Sonnedix has purchased 55 MWp of solar capacity at five locations in France from London-based fund manager Glennmont Partners. Law firms Linklaters and CMS Francis Lefebvre advised on the deal. The projects are solar car park installations at automotive factories at different sites in northern France. Acquisition of the portfolio brings Sonnedix's cumulative operational PV capacity in France to around 244 MWp, according to ...

