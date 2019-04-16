Uptick Newswire Hosts CURE Pharmaceutical on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Major Milestones and 2019 Goals

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCQB: CURR) ('the Company'), a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety and the patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CEO Rob Davidson joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To start the interview, Davidson provided some background information about the Company, as well as its goals going forward. He explained that over the past year and a half, the Company has achieved some major milestones including positioning themselves with the DE, having received and recently expanded its Schedule 1 manufacturing license registration.

Jolly then asked whether there are numerous biotech companies getting involved with cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. Davidson explained that previously this was an area that was ignored, however, recently more and more companies are becoming involved. Davidson also explained that dosage regulations within the cannabis industry are still under development. However, he stated that the government and FDA are looking at solutions to this issue carefully and strive to only provide licensure to companies that withhold the highest of standards.

Jolly asked about the Company's recent press release regarding the acquisition of Chemistry Holdings, Inc. and what this means for the Company going forward. Davidson shared that the acquisition represents enormous growth potential. 'We're always looking at creating a more expansive IP portfolio', stated Davidson. Acquisitions like Chemistry Holdings, Inc. allow the Company to add to its available technology, which can greatly enhance its capabilities and value.

Jolly then inquired about the Company's challenges in the past year. Davidson shared that one of the main challenges the Company faced in 2018 was securing the manufacturing license from the DEA. However, this obstacle has now been overcome. Going forward, one of the main challenges the Company will likely continue to face is the navigation of regulatory changes in the cannabis industry. The Company is confident in its ability to do so by following the required FDA and DEA guidelines as the industry becomes more defined.

Davidson then looked ahead to 2019 and shared his excitement for the Company's potential. He explained that the licensing secured with the DEA allows the Company to expand exponentially throughout 2019. 'We are one of the only drug-delivery companies that have a Schedule 1 manufacturing license from the DEA', stated Davidson. 'We've seen an influx of partnerships coming to the table at the end of 2018 and 2019', he added.

To close the interview, Davidson shared that the Company has uniquely positioned itself to become a leader in this fast-growing industry. He added that the Company's IP portfolio is extensive and represents significant value. 'I think we're on the ground floor of something really big and I think our investors have a great opportunity.'

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety, and the patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CURE has a full-service cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer and manufacturer of a patented and proprietary delivery system (CUREfilm), one of the most advanced oral thin film on the market today. CURE is developing an array of products in innovative delivery platforms and partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies. CURE has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector with partnerships in the U.S., Canada, and Israel. The company's mission is to improve people's lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced.

