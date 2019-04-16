Fastest-Growing Scandinavian Tech Company Selects Texas for U.S. Operations

Cognite, a leading provider of structured and contextualized data for industrial applications, today announced its continued expansion in the U.S. market with the opening of new locations in Austin and Houston. Cognite is the fastest-growing technology company in Scandinavia and provides contextualized data for numerous industrial customers with U.S. footprints, including Aker BioMarine and Aker Solutions and TechnipFMC. Cognite selected its new office locations based on proximity to major U.S. technology and industrial hubs, with the goal of establishing deeper relationships with industrial companies in need of contextualized data.

Cognite solutions provide a digital representation of industrial reality, unlocking the power of industrial data by making it instantly accessible and contextualized for humans and machines. The company is at the forefront of the "Fourth Industrial Revolution," which integrates physical, digital and human excellence systems to maximize the benefits of science and technology for society, and is a member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Cognite's flagship product, the Cognite Data Platform, provides full control of industrial data, enabling industrial companies including those in the oil and gas industry to develop software applications, enable machine learning and artificial intelligence, and forge new partnerships.

"Our firm was born out of the oil and gas industry, and we speak the language of process diagrams, work orders and computer-aided design models," commented to Dr. John Markus Lervik, Co-founder and CEO of Cognite. "And while it might seem unique that we chose two locations in Texas for our U.S. expansion, there is meaningful logic and intent behind these decisions. We selected Houston to be close to the oil and gas industry. At the same time, we are a technology company with algorithms and cloud computing as part of our collective DNA, and we view Austin as an indisputable technology hub. Being based in both locations will help us merge the best of two worlds, in the form of industry domain expertise and technology DNA."

A Foundation for Global Expansion

Cognite will use its twin locations in Texas as foundational elements for its ongoing global expansion and will leverage its local presence in the U.S. as an opportunity to bring a fresh Scandinavian perspective to business operations, promoting a spirit of cross-industry collaboration and trust. Strategic partnerships with leading U.S. technology companies are already in place, including relationships with Google, National Instruments and Siemens. Cognite's commitment to the U.S. market comes at a time of renewed economic strength for the oil and gas industry and a strong regional technology economy in Texas. According to a recent survey commissioned by DNV GL and published by CNBC, more than a third (37 percent) of U.S. oil and gas executives expect to increase their company headcount in 2019 to address a shortfall of skilled workers as energy prices recover.

"We proudly welcome Cognite, an innovative high-tech company with a global presence, to the Austin community," said Charisse Bodisch, Senior Vice President of Economic Development for the Austin Chamber of Commerce. "Cognite's ability to turn massive industrial data into insightful analytics has helped it experience substantial international growth. We believe Austin's strategic assets will further fuel Cognite's expansion into the U.S. market and will result in positive economic prosperity for our region and community."

About Cognite

Headquartered in Oslo, Cognite is the fastest-growing technology company in Scandinavia. The company's flagship solution, the Cognite Data Platform, liberates industrial data from separate, siloed systems and reveals that data in a structured and contextualized manner, presenting a full, virtual view of industrial reality both past and present made accessible and meaningful for humans and machines. Exclusive Cognite functionality, called Contextualization, means that everything linked in the real world is linked in the platform. The company's groundbreaking industrial IoT data platform empowers companies to extract value from existing data by transforming it into useful information. Cognite's interdisciplinary team includes software developers, data scientists and 3D specialists. To learn more, visit https://www.cognite.com/ or follow @CogniteData on Twitter or LinkedIn.

