Alfresco Software, a commercial, open source software company, today announced the appointment of Ken Tacelli as Chief Revenue Officer. Reporting to Bernadette Nixon, Chief Executive Officer of Alfresco, this appointment demonstrates the company's commitment to investing in its leadership talent to foster continued growth.

Alfresco CEO Bernadette Nixon noted: "It's an incredibly exciting time to be at Alfresco right now. The strength of our business and the momentum we're seeing in the market is putting us on a steep upward trajectory. Ken brings a broad range of experience in the technology world coupled with the necessary leadership skills to help usher Alfresco to the next phase of our growth globally, and we're excited to have him on the team."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Tacelli is responsible for driving revenue across all regions where Alfresco operates. He has more than 20 years of experience in the IT industry, with a proven track record of growing businesses, driving sustainable growth, developing sales teams, and executing global go-to-market strategies. Most recently, Tacelli served as Chief Operating Officer at Datawatch Corporation where he steered the company through a successful acquisition. Prior to Datawatch, he served in senior sales executive roles at Skillsoft, OpenText, and CA Technologies.

Ken Tacelli added: "In my career, I've had the privilege of working with many CIOs and Senior IT Executives to help them solve their most difficult challenges, and their job is not getting easier. When I came across Alfresco, I could immediately see solutions to some of the biggest digital transformation challenges that IT executives face. I believe Alfresco is one of the most exciting companies in the market. The Alfresco Digital Business Platform not only solves real world problems but has the potential to significantly and positively transform the experiences companies can give employees and customers."

About Alfresco

Alfresco Software, Inc. ("Alfresco") is a commercial, open source software company that provides a better, more effortless way for people to work, making sure they have the information they need, exactly when they need it most. The Alfresco Digital Business Platform accelerates the design and delivery of 'cloud-first' solutions for the enterprise that are process and content intensive. It is a single, integrated platform built from the ground up by Alfresco and used to digitize processes, manage content and securely govern information. Alfresco helps more than 1,300 industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Pitney Bowes, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, US Department of Navy, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and NASA, be more responsive and competitive. Founded in 2005, Alfresco has its headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. For more information on Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.

