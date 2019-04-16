Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2019) - GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a minimum 2,500 m drill program in eight holes to test extensions of the known gold mineralization at its 100% controlled Mexican Hat gold deposit in SE Arizona.

These mineralized extensions are both within the existing pit model that was used for the Company's Preliminary Assessment (see NR December 19, 2018) where it is anticipated that some of what is currently undrilled and therefor considered waste can be converted into mineralized material, as well as adjacent to the pit model where the known mineralization is open for expansion.

Additional surficial geochemical sampling will extend the existing grid into areas where established geochemical and geophysical anomalies can be better defined.

Dr. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geo., P.Eng. is the Q.P. for this release within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the technical content of this release and has approved its content.

About GMV Minerals Inc.

GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat project, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980's to early 1990's. GMV is focused on developing the asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production. The Company recently updated its inferred mineral resource to 32,876,000 tonnes grading 0.616 g/t gold at a 0.2 g/t cut-off, containing 651,000 ounces of gold.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ian Klassen, President

GMV Minerals Inc.

Ian Klassen

Tel: (604) 899-0106

Email: info@gmvminerals.com

