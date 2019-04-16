

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's producer price inflation accelerated in March at a faster than expected pace, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index rose 3.8 percent year-on-year in March, after a 3.6 percent rise in February. Economists had expected a 3.7 percent rise.



Among the main industrial grouping, prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning surged 8.4 percent annually in March.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.5 percent in March, following a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month.



