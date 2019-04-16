ZOOM Recognized for Improving Customer Experience

ZOOM International a worldwide leader in call recording, workforce engagement management (WEM), and compliance software for the contact center has been selected for the cover of CIO Review Magazine's 20 Most Promising CEM Providers special edition in April 2019, highlighting their commitment to elevating customer engagement for their customers. The article highlights how ZOOM focuses on customer sentiment and retention with innovative features to measure and react to customer feedback immediately after the interaction. ZOOM internally utilized customer focused metrics and workflow to score an NPS of 87 for service from its customers over the last 365 days. In mid 2018, similar advanced features were made available as part of ZOOM's products, allowing their customers to capture and react to customer sentiment more comprehensively than ever before.

ZOOM continues to round out their workforce engagement platform with native cloud technologies, customer engagement and analytics features to complement their sterling service reputation. ZOOM invested heavily in resources in 2018, creating multiple new features and offerings to complement their WEM products. The full CIO Review article can be viewed from the ZOOM press page at: https://www.zoomint.com/resources/press-room

ABOUT ZOOM, International

ZOOM guides contact centers toward increased revenue and decreased customer attrition by elevating every customer encounter. Our software captures customer sentiment, providing a true north to guide contact centers in the measurement of people, processes, technologies and assets.

To date ZOOM has helped over 2200 customers and partners worldwide, ranging from sub-100 agent contact centers to brands like Amerigas, IBM, Homecredit, Finansbank, Tata Sky, Generali, Allianz, and Vodafone spanning 90 Countries. More information can be found at zoomint.com or on Twitter @zoomint.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005553/en/

Contacts:

Bill Devlin

Chief Technical Officer

ZOOM International

860-324-4382

www.zoomint.com