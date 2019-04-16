BlackRock Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 16
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 15 April 2019 were:
549.75p Capital only
553.07p Including current year income
549.75p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
553.07p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.