Protein Ingredients Market Worth $70.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Protein Ingredients Market by Source (animal [dairy, egg, gelatin] and plant [soy, wheat, vegetable]), Form (dry and liquid), Application (food & beverages, feed, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics & personal care products), Region - Global forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Protein Ingredients Market is projected to grow from USD 49.8 billion in 2019 to USD 70.7 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the protein ingredients market include the increase in demand and consumption of functional food & beverages, growing consumer awareness about healthy diets among people, and increasing demand for protein as a nutrition and functional ingredients.

Pharmaceutical is projected to be the fastest-growing application of protein ingredients during the forecast period.

The protein ingredients market has been segmented, on the basis of application, into food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care products, feed, and pharmaceuticals. Pharmaceutical is projected to be the fastest-growing application in protein ingredients market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in aging population and their need for improved metabolism and health products as proteins are essential amino acids that help the human body boost its immunity and help build and repair tissues. They are the building blocks for bones, muscles, cartilage, skin, and blood. Thus, protein form an important component in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

The animal source is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The protein ingredients market has been segmented, on the basis of source, into animal and plant source. The animal source is projected to be the largest segment in the protein ingredients market. This is attributed to the diverse flavor profile and nutrition-rich attribute as compared to the plant-based protein. Further, their rising demand for applications in sports nutrition, infant nutrition, and geriatric nutrition, influenced by lifestyle and demographic shifts, is a key market driver.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by increase in population growth especially in countries such as China and India. Further, rise in demand for healthy food products having high nutritional value such as soy, wheat, and vegetable protein is driving the market in this region.

Major vendors in the protein ingredients market include Cargill (US), ADM (US), DowDuPont (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Omega Protein Corporation (US), Friesland (Netherlands), Fonterra (New Zealand), Arla Foods (Denmark), AMCO (US), Roquette (France), Gelita AG (Germany), Kewpie Corporation (Japan), AGARNA (Austria), AMCO Proteins (US), Hilmar Ingredients (US), Axiom Foods (US), and Burcon Nutrascience (Canada).

