SWAROVSKI Forges Brilliant Future With Centric Software

Global jewelry brand selects Centric PLM to streamline product development and enhance collection planning

CAMPBELL, California, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SWAROVSKI, the world-renowned jewelry brand, has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Founded in Wattens, Austria in 1895, Swarovski is a family-run, independent company which designs, creates and markets high-quality crystal, genuine gemstones and created stones, as well as finished products such as jewelry, accessories, crystal creations, watches and lighting.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Swarovski's Consumer Goods Business (CGB) required a new solution to replace two existing PLM systems and streamline its fashion jewelry, watches and accessories collection development.

"We were working with one system for our technical side and another for our creative side, which proved to be complex and inefficient," says Martin Buchbauer, Director Marketing Operations at SWAROVSKI. "Over-customization also had a negative impact. We investigated the possibility of merging both systems but soon realized it wouldn't work with any of our existing PLM systems. We approached Centric to see how they would handle our defined use cases and help us take our collection development process to the next level."

Convinced by Centric PLM's performance and the expertise of the Centric team, SWAROVSKI opted to implement Centric 8 PLM for internal users across jewelry, home, watches and accessories, as well as selected external suppliers in Asia.

As Buchbauer explains, "Centric offers great out-of-the-box functionality, and the Centric team are very competent. They engage and challenge us on ways to improve our systems and processes. Our key users immediately embraced the intuitive and modern interface, which convinced us we were on the right path."

"Centric PLM will help to manage the complexity of designing, manufacturing and retailing 1,000 new Stock Keeping Units per year across different segments. We're also working on an innovation partnership with Centric on the next Centric PLM releases. It's great to work with a partner who takes our needs into account," Buchbauer concludes.

"We are thrilled to announce that SWAROVSKI has chosen Centric PLM," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "This cements our expansion into the jewelry vertical in partnership with one of the world's most respected jewelry brands. We look forward to partnering with SWAROVSKI now and for years to come."

