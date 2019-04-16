

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output accelerated to a two-year high in February, after falling in the previous month, with an increase in civil engineering and building construction, data from the statistical office Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



Construction output rose 3.0 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 0.8 percent fall in January.



The latest increase was the highest since February 2017, when the output rose 4.7 percent.



Civil engineering grew the most by 6.4 percent annually and building construction rose by 2.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, construction output rose 5.2 percent in February, after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.



In the EU 28, construction output rose 2.3 percent monthly in February, following a 0.6 percent rise in January.



Year-on-year, construction output rose 4.9 percent, after a 0.7 percent rise in January.



