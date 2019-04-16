sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,30 Euro		+0,21
+0,87 %
WKN: 852363 ISIN: FR0000121501 Ticker-Symbol: PEU 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PEUGEOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PEUGEOT SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,24
24,25
14:53
24,24
24,25
14:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PEUGEOT SA
PEUGEOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PEUGEOT SA24,30+0,87 %