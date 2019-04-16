STOCKHOLM, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As of today, Wednesday April 16, 2019, the Annual Report 2018 for Raketech Group Holding Plc is available in English on the company website: www.raketech.com.

A printed version of the Annual Report 2018 will be available from early May and can be ordered by e-mailing investor@raketech.com.

For more information, please contact: press@raketech.com.

The information was submitted for publication on April 16, 2019, at 14:30 CET.

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering SEO, online guides, communities and social media products in primarily the Nordic region and the UK. Through some 20 flagship brands, Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser (certifiedadviser@penser.se / +46-8-463-83-00). For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/raketech/r/raketech-publishes-its-annual-report-2018,c2790632

The following files are available for download: