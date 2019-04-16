sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

34,305 Euro		-0,17
-0,49 %
WKN: A2DN8H ISIN: US26078J1007 Ticker-Symbol: 6D8 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DOWDUPONT INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DOWDUPONT INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,25
34,303
16:40
34,24
34,31
16:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DOWDUPONT INC
DOWDUPONT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOWDUPONT INC34,305-0,49 %