The PV solutions division of DuPont Electronics and Imaging has revealed plans to work with the Fraunhofer ISE on optimizing testing protocols for crystalline silicon solar modules.DuPont Electronics and Imaging's Photovoltaic Solutions business will work with the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE to improve accelerated testing protocols for crystalline silicon (c-Si) solar panels. Under the terms of their collaborative agreement, Fraunhofer ISE will validate and accelerate DuPont's sequential testing methods for PV modules, to facilitate the provision of service-life estimation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...