Lithuanian Government Bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond list on April 17, 2019: Issuer's full name Lithuanian Government Issuer's short name LTG Securities ISIN code LT0000650053 Securities maturity date 2024-04-17 ??Face amount value of the issue, EUR 30 000 000 Orderbook short name LTGB004024C Coupon rate, % 0.4 Coupon payment dates 2020-04-17 2021-04-17 2022-04-17 2023-04-17 2024-04-17 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.