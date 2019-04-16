Al Petrie Advisors: 2019 Louisiana Energy Conference to Be Held in New Orleans May 28 - 31 Will Feature Panels May 29 - 30 and Field Trips on May 31

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2019 / The 2019 Louisiana Energy Conference will be held in New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon May 28 through Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans at 921 Canal Street.

The Conference will feature a series of approximately 20 panels and presentations May 29 - 30 that will discuss key domestic and international oil and natural gas industry topics. Executives from a variety of leading public and private exploration and production (E&P) and oil field services companies as well as representatives from energy-related private equity firms, industry trade groups, regulatory agencies, investment banks, institutional research groups, industry advisory firms, insurance, and law firms will participate in the panel discussions and presentations. Attendance at the Conference qualifies for continuing education credits for Certified Public Accountants and Chartered Financial Analysts.

The Conference will again host several field trips on May 31 to both offshore Gulf of Mexico and onshore south Louisiana facilities, which currently include a crew boat visit to an offshore platform and an onshore airboat trip to view marshland production facilities. Additional new field trips are under consideration.

Several networking events are planned for 2019. The Conference will begin at 4 pm on Tuesday afternoon May 28 with a keynote speaker discussing global energy matters, followed by a welcoming reception, both at the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans. On Wednesday, May 29the Conference will return to the National World War II Museum for its traditional networking dinner and museum tour. There will also be a Thursday evening May 30 post-closing, pre-field trip event from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at a venue to be announced.

Confirmed investment professional attendees will be offered the opportunity to register for one-on-one meetings with companies participating on the panels. Over 80 exploration and production (E&P) companies, oil field service companies and other panelist firms are expected to take part in the Conference.

The Conference is being hosted by Al Petrie Advisors. For additional information on attendance and sponsorship opportunities, please call (504) 799-1953 or email info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com.

Al Petrie, Senior Partner of Al Petrie Advisors commented, "Oil prices are at levels viewed as attractive by the industry, and the outlook is improving for 2019 for both onshore and offshore E&P and oil services companies. We look forward to hearing from executive management from both public and private companies during our 2019 Conference to learn more about their planned activity levels and capital expenditure budgets. In addition, we are implementing several changes to our usual format that we believe will further enhance the event and encourage more interaction with attendees."

Attendance at the Conference is directed to investment professionals including buy side and sell side analysts and portfolio managers, as well as private equity and wealth management executives and trust officers. There is no cost for investment professionals to attend the Conference. The cost for all other attendees is $349 for the four-day event.

The Conference web site www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com provides additional details on the event and will be updated over the coming months with additional information on the agenda and participating companies. Registration is now open through the web site as well as the ability to reserve rooms online at our special rate.

