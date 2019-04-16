Jumio, the leading AI-powered trusted identity as a service provider, today announced the promotion of Robert Prigge to president. Prigge has been the chief revenue officer since 2016 and drove triple-digit growth during his tenure. As president, he will oversee all aspects of the company and guide the company through its next phase of innovation and growth.

Jumio's board of directors issued the following statement: "Robert Prigge brings deep experience in the digital identity and cybersecurity space, and comes with excellent leadership skills and experience to take Jumio to its next phase of growth. With his track record of success as the company's chief revenue officer, we trust Robert to make additional investments in creativity, technology and talent to drive continued growth and enhance Jumio's proposition to clients and its expanding partner base."

Robert is a seasoned entrepreneur with over 20 years of sales, business development and marketing management expertise. Prior to Jumio, Robert held various C-level and senior executive positions with a number of high-tech companies such as IBM, Secure Computing, Sterling Commerce, Infrascale and Spruce Finance. Robert led three companies to successful M&A exits, and has extensive global experience in building high-octane teams and sustainable operations, including nearly 15 years in Asia.

"The opportunity that lies ahead for Jumio is enormous, and the ability to lead this next chapter is deeply humbling and incredibly exhilarating," Prigge said. "I am focused on accelerating the innovation - especially in the areas of AI and biometrics and execution that our customers need from us. Their success will continue to drive us."

Over the past two years, Jumio has experienced dramatic growth: In 2018, its customer count grew 60 percent and sales grew 70 percent year-over-year. This continued company momentum speaks to the significant market opportunity and demand for biometric-based identity verification and Jumio's ability to help enterprise clients reliably and quickly verify that a new visitor is who they claim to be. In February, the company was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019. Jumio was listed as the 29th-ranked company globally and the second-ranked company in the Security category.

Robert succeeds Stephen Stuut, the company's chief executive officer of nearly four years and the driving force behind the company's global expansion, key leadership hires and focus on product innovation. Stuut will now serve as co-chairman of Jumio's board of directors.

"I have had the privilege of leading Jumio through some difficult times and helping it become the global market leader in AI-powered identity verification as a service," said Stuut. "I am excited about my next chapter with Jumio, and expect Robert's vision and focus on strategy, partnerships and execution will ensure that Jumio's next era is even more impactful than our last."

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio's mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through cutting-edge online identity verification and authentication services that quickly and accurately connect a person's online and real-world identities. Jumio's end-to-end identity verification solutions fight fraud, maintain compliance and onboard good customers faster.

Leveraging advanced technology including augmented intelligence, AI, biometrics, machine learning, certified 3D liveness detection and human review, Jumio helps organizations meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 170 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

