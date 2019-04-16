Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2019) - Willow Biosciences (CSE: WLLW) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as Makena Resources, prior to a fundamental change of business. By combining with BioCan Technologies and Epimeron, Willow brings together world-leading discovery biologists and business experts in Canada and the United States to advance BioCan's current biosynthesis platform.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Willow" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_1ex2fzdw/New-Listing-Willow-Biosciences-CSEWLLW

BioCan researches and identifies novel genetic factors required for efficient cannabinoid biosynthesis. The company leverages its expertise in molecular genetics to support cultivar development for Cannabis Sativa, including both cannabis and hemp, and Hop plants, both of which are sources of valuable essential oils.

Much of BioCan's research efforts over the past years has been devoted to the biosynthesis of phytocannabinoids to better understand how they can be produced more efficiently for the pharmaceutical or fine chemical market.

Epimeron, founded in 2014 by a team of researchers from the University of Calgary in Alberta, was spun out to Innovate Calgary, the university's knowledge transfer and business incubator. The company discovers, deploys, and optimizes genes that underlie key plant biochemical functions needed for maximum product yield. For example, Epimeron utilizes yeast fermentation to develop new biosynthetic methods to replace extraction methods of production. These improved processes can replace older extraction manufacturing methods that relied on isolation of raw materials from harvested crops.

Trevor Peters, President and CEO, stated: "We are very excited to be entering our next phase of development. The capital we have raised will augment and accelerate the work we have already started in developing a biosynthesis platform for producing cannabinoids and will fund us to full scale production".

The company is well financed, having raised gross proceeds of $29 million from the placement of approximately 828.5 million units priced at $0.035 per unit.

For more information, please visit the company's websites www.BioCanTechnologies.com and www.epimeron.com, or contact Trevor Peters, President & CEO at 403-669-4848 or email t.peters@BioCanTechnologies.com or Dr. Joseph Tucker, Executive Chairman at 508-627-0485 or email jtucker@epimeron.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44111